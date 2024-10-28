Three people charged after apartment building fire in Sioux Lookout

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly set a fire at a Sioux Lookout, Ont., apartment complex and displaced its residents.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the fire on Millar Crescent around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

They say quick actions by a neighbour had extinguished the fire, but extensive smoke and water damage displaced people from approximately 17 units in the building.

Police say three people aged 23 to 32 were arrested in the investigation.

The suspects have been charged with arson, break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000, among other offences.

Police say all three accused were scheduled to appear in a Kenora, Ont., bail court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.