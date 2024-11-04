Three people charged after violence erupts at Hindu temple in Brampton: Peel police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say three people have been arrested and charged after violence erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

Social-media posts on the weekend appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag.

The videos seemed to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what appeared to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple.

Police say protesters then relocated to two different places in Mississauga, Ont., and an officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest of a person during the demonstrations.

Police say they’re investigating “several acts of unlawfulness” connected to the protests, and did not immediately provide details about the suspects or charges.

The violence, which came during a tense period in Canada-India relations, drew condemnation from India’s high commission, the prime minister and the leaders of other major federal parties.

