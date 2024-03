HOWICK, ONT. — Three people have died after police say a car and a pickup truck collided northwest of Kitchener, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash took place in the community of Howick just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say two people died at the scene and the third died in hospital.

Police say there were no other occupants.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.