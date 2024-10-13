Three people dead, two injured after head-on collision involving truck and bus: OPP

October 13, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on October 13, 2024
The Canadian Press
WELLAND, Ont. — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a collision involving a pickup truck and a bus in Welland, Ont.

Police say first responders rushed to the scene of a crash at a Highway 58 address at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the truck had rolled over and was engulfed in flames after the head-on collision with the transit bus.

It says the truck driver and their two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the bus driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two passengers were on the bus at the time — one was seriously injured and sent to hospital and the other was released at the scene.

They say a portion of highway between Kleiner Street and Forks Road East will remain closed as the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.

