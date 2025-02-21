Three people died in head-on crash last week in New Tecumseth, Ont.: police

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a head-on collision in New Tecumseth that left three people dead last week.

Police say officers and first responders rushed to the scene of the crash involving a car and a pickup truck on Tottenham Road between 12th Line and 11th Line, southwest of Barrie, around 6 a.m. on Feb. 14.

They say the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.

Investigators say the three people in the car, a 25-year-old male driver, a 25-year-old female passenger and a 23-year-old male passenger, died at the scene.

All three were from Brampton.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck didn’t sustain serious injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.