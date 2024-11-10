Three people taken to hospital after a small plane crashed in Southwest Middlesex

Three people are being treated in hospital after a plane crashed in the rural community of Southwest Middlesex, just outside of London Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Olde Drive, between Springfield Road and Melbourne Road.

OPP say they believe the plane flipped over when the pilot attempted to land the small aircraft.

Police say four people were on board when the plane crashed, and three were taken to hospital but are expected to live.

The fourth person wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say they are still investigating and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.