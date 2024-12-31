Three teens arrested and charged after Fairview Mall robbery: Toronto police

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested and charged three teenage boys after a robbery at a mall in North York Monday night.

Officers were called to Fairview Mall shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a robbery at a jewelry store.

Police allege five masked suspects smashed the front glass door of the store with hammers, then began smashing display cases and stealing jewelry before taking off on foot.

Police say the three male youths, ranging in ages 14 to 17, have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent, while two of them were also charged with failing to comply.

Police say there is no description of the two outstanding suspects at this time.

Police are independently investigating another robbery around the same time Monday night at a retail store at Eglinton Ave W & Venn Crescent, where three suspects in black masks and hoodies were also wielding hammers and fled in a vehicle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

