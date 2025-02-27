Three-time men’s amateur winner Scott headlines Canadian Golf Hall of Fame class

The last time Richard Scott was at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club he won the 2006 Canadian Amateur Championship. When he returns this August, it will be so he can be enshrined in the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

Scott, Jerry Anderson and Charles Blair Macdonald were named the 2025 induction class for the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The trio will be formally enshrined into the hall at a ceremony during the CPKC Women’s Open which runs Aug. 20-24.

“It was truly remarkable, truly amazing,” Scott said of the honour. “The first thing I thought about was my mom and dad. All the years and years of time, money, effort, love that they put into me and my passion for golf.

“The sacrifice parents make for junior golfers when they’re growing up is extreme. I was travelling all over North America and the world even at that time. They really motivated me and let me pursue my passion.”

Scott and Anderson (posthumous) will be inducted into the players category, while Macdonald (posthumous) will be inducted into the builder category.

The 41-year-old Scott won the Canadian men’s amateur championship three times during his career, the first in 2003 and then back-to-back in 2005 and 2006. The native of Kingsville, Ont., is tied with Brent Franklin with three Canadian men’s amateur titles, trailing only Doug Roxburgh and Nick Weslock with four, C. Ross (Sandy) Somerville with six, and George S. Lyon with eight.

Anderson was an accomplished professional golfer having won numerous tournaments across Canada and internationally on the European Tour (now DP World Tour). Born in Montreal, he became the first Canadian to win on the European Tour when he won the 1984 Ebel European Masters — Swiss Open. He died in 2018 at the age of 62.

Macdonald, who died in 1939 at the age of 83, was an accomplished builder known for coining the term ‘golf course architect.’ Born in Niagara Falls, Ont., he designed the first 18-hole golf course in the United States, the Chicago Golf Club. Macdonald also helped found the United States Golf Association and won the inaugural U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship in 1895

“Each of these individuals received substantial support in their nominations and full endorsement of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Selection Committee,” said Harry Brotchie, chair of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame selection committee, in a statement.

“Each of them is unique in the contributions they have made to golf and are very deserving of this honour.”

Barbara Anderson, Jerry Anderson’s widow, accepted his nomination in a video conference call with media and Canada’s golf community on Wednesday afternoon.

“I was just over the moon, just so pleased to hear that Jerry will be inducted,” she said. “Truly, if he had been here, it would have been much better.

“We were all just so pleased, as I wasn’t sure if it was ever going to happen. So just truly honoured, truly honoured. I know Jerry would be just over the moon, as well.”

Mary B. Moore, Macdonald’s great-great-granddaughter, was the family spokesperson on the call.

“This recognition feels like a homecoming of sorts, where history and heritage come together,” said Moore, who lives in the United States. “So seeing our great-great-grandfather recognized this way was deeply meaningful.

“We look forward to celebrating his legacy and our fellow inductees in August.”

PGA TOUR — Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this week’s Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He’s 26th on the FedEx Cup standings. He’ll be joined at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., by Ben Silverman (117th) of Thornhill, Ont., Mackenzie Hughes (118th) of Dundas, Ont., and Adam Svensson (128th) of Surrey, B.C.

DP WORLD TOUR — Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., is the lone Canadian playing in the Investec South African Open Championship. He’s ranked 115th on the European-based tour’s rankings.

KORN FERRY TOUR — Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., leads the Canadian contingent into the 118 Visa Argentina Open at Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. He’s 44th in the second-tier tour’s points list. Etienne Papineau (T84th) of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Roger Sloan (94th) of Merritt, B.C., Vancouver’s Stuart Macdonald (116th) and Matthew Anderson (T121st) of Mississauga, Ont., will also be in action.

LPGA TOUR — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., will play in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore this week. She’s 32nd in the Race to CME Globe rankings after tying for 33rd at the Honda LPGA Thailand last week.

EPSON TOUR — The Epson Tour begins its season on Friday with the Central Florida Championship in Winter Haven, Fla. There will be plenty of Canadian representation at the Country Club of Winter Haven with six players waving the flag including Vancouver’s Leah John, Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., Yeji Kwon of Port Coquitlam, B.C., Josee Doyon of Saint-Georges, Que., and Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.