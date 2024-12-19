Three U.K. citizens charged in 2023 death of man from Owen Sound, Ont.

December 18, 2024 at 21 h 40 min
The Canadian Press
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Police say three people from the United Kingdom have been charged in the 2023 death of an Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner.

Ontario Provincial Police say 44-year-old Sharifur Rahman was assaulted in August 2023 and died from his injuries a week later.

OPP say investigators discovered that suspects linked to the alleged assault had left the country after visiting Canada.

Police announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter while a 47-year-old and a 54-year-old have been charged with accessory after the fact.

OPP said they made arrests in July but could not release further details at the time partly because they were still looking for one more suspect.

Police say there are no timelines for the extradition of the three accused from the U.K.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

