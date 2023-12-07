Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer charged with assault after OPP investigation

December 6, 2023 at 21 h 20 min
The Canadian Press
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer is facing charges after an investigation by provincial police.

Ontario Provincial Police say the officer was arrested today and charged with two counts of assault and one each of breach of trust by a public officer and obstruction of justice.

They say he has been released from custody and is due to appear in court on Jan. 9.

OPP say they were asked by the Ministry of the Attorney General in 2021 to investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the Thunder Bay police service.

They say that led to an investigation by the OPP criminal investigations branch, which is ongoing.

Provincial police say their investigation focused on events that took place in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.

Thunder Bay police did not provide comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

