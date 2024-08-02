Thunderstorms move into southern Ontario, heat warning over parts of north and east

A patchwork of weather warnings is blanketing Ontario, as Environment Canada calls for possible torrential downpours in the south and blistering temperatures to the north and east.

A special weather statement says slow-moving thunderstorms are encroaching on southern Ontario.

The weather office says the storms could bring as much as 30 to 60 millimetres of rain across the region, from Windsor through the Greater Toronto Area and ending near Belleville.

It says locally higher amounts are possible.

Parts of northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay and Sudbury, are under a heat warning, where temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees.

Heat warnings also extend to Ottawa and the surrounding area, where the weather office says it could feel like 40 degrees with the humidity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.