Thunderstorms move into southern Ontario, heat warning over parts of north and east

August 2, 2024 at 14 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Thunderstorms move into southern Ontario, heat warning over parts of north and east

A patchwork of weather warnings is blanketing Ontario, as Environment Canada calls for possible torrential downpours in the south and blistering temperatures to the north and east.

A special weather statement says slow-moving thunderstorms are encroaching on southern Ontario.

The weather office says the storms could bring as much as 30 to 60 millimetres of rain across the region, from Windsor through the Greater Toronto Area and ending near Belleville.

It says locally higher amounts are possible.

Parts of northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay and Sudbury, are under a heat warning, where temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees.

Heat warnings also extend to Ottawa and the surrounding area, where the weather office says it could feel like 40 degrees with the humidity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Several parts of Ontario under tornado watches: Environment Canada
Ontario News

Several parts of Ontario under tornado watches: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for several parts of Ontario, including communities north…

Wildfires threaten communities in the West as Oregon fire closes interstate, creates its own weather
Ontario News

Wildfires threaten communities in the West as Oregon fire closes interstate, creates its own weather

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters in the West are scrambling as wildfires threaten communities…

Forge defeats slumping Toronto FC in opening leg of Canadian Championship semifinal
Ontario News

Forge defeats slumping Toronto FC in opening leg of Canadian Championship semifinal

HAMILTON — While Toronto FC suffered another setback Wednesday, substitute Prince Owusu tossed the…