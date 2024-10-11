Ticats DB Katsantonis, Elks QB Bethel-Thompson among six fined by CFL

TORONTO — Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was fined for the third time this season by the CFL for another violation of its code of conduct Friday.

Bethel-Thompson, 36, was fined for criticizing the officials following Edmonton’s 28-24 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson was unhappy with a review in the fourth quarter that overturned a Javon Leake reception, calling it “bogus,” and “a ridiculous call.”

Bethel-Thompson had been disciplined twice previously by the CFL for his criticism of the league’s schedule.

The Elks quarterback was among six players fined by the CFL.

Hamilton safety Stavros Katsantonis was fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg receiver Ontaria Wilson while Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Jordan Murray was penalized for unnecessary contact with Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jamal Woods.

Edmonton linebacker Nyles Morgan was fined for a blindside block on Saskatchewan receiver Samuel Emilus. Riders’ defensive back C.J. Reavis was disciplined for throwing a punch at Edmonton offensive lineman Jakub Szott.

B.C. Lions defensive lineman Jonah Tavai was fined for an illegal block on Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Marken Michel.

The amount of the fines were not disclosed per league policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.