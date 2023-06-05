Ticats land Canadian defensive lineman Kongbo from Lions

The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquired Canadian defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo from the B.C. Lions on Monday for a conditional fourth-round 2024 draft pick.

Hamilton originally obtained the pick Feb. 23 in the deal that sent American quarterback Dane Evans to B.C..

Kongbo, 27, signed with B.C. last month. He appeared in 26 games over two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021), registering 29 tackles and four sacks.

The six-foot-five, 266-pound Kongbo appeared in three regular-season games last year with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

Kongbo played collegiately at the University of Tennessee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.

