Ticats name veteran CFL coaches Reinebold, Milanovich to coaching staff

May 11, 2023 at 16 h 13 min
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — Jeff Reinebold is back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The veteran CFL coach was named Hamilton’s special-teams co-ordinator and assistant defensive backs coach Thursday. 

This marks Reinebold’s third stint with the Ticats, having served as special-teams co-ordinator from 2013-16 and 2019-21.

He most recently worked as director of player development at the University of Hawaii (2022-23). 

Reinebold takes over special-teams duties from Craig Butler, who stepped away after the 2022 season for family reasons.

The Ticats also hired former CFL head coach Scott Milanovich as a senior assistant coach. 

Milanovich, a three-time Grey Cup-winning coach, most recently served as quarterback coach with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts (2021-22).

Assistant special-teams coach Charlie Taggart returns to the staff after spending 2022 as the club’s assistant video co-ordinator. Defensive quality control coach Matt Tolliver also returns after spending time with the organization in 2015-16. 

Receivers coach Tim Smith and running backs coach Rob Payne round out the new additions.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer, also Hamilton’s president of football operations, returns for his fourth season on the sidelines. 

Tommy Condell (assistant head coach, offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach) and Mark Washington (assistant head coach, defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach), both also return.

Rounding out the Ticas staff are Robin Ross (linebackers), Randy Melvin (defensive line), Mike Gibson (offensive line) and Jarryd Baines (receivers, pass-game analyst).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.

