Ticats re-sign star offensive lineman Revenberg to two-year contract

December 13, 2023 at 20 h 50 min
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg to a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old from Essex, Ont., was set to become a free agent in February.

Revenberg has played 120 games, including 107 starts over seven seasons in Hamilton, and was named a CFL all-star every year from 2018-22, save 2020 when the league cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was an East Division all-star for a fifth straight season in 2023 and was named the division’s outstanding lineman in 2018, ’21 and ’22.

Last season, the six-foot-four, 301-pound lineman anchored an offensive line which helped James Butler become the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Tiger-Cats since 2010.

Revenberg has missed just two games since being taken third overall in the 2016 CFL draft. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

