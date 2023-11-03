Ticats to start Matt Shiltz at quarterback versus Alouettes

HAMILTON — Veteran Matt Shiltz will start at quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal Saturday.

Shiltz’s name appeared atop the depth chart released Friday by the Ticats.

Hamilton will visit the Montreal Alouettes in the conference semifinal at Molson Stadium.

The move wasn’t overly surprising as Shiltz took the bulk of first-team reps during practice Thursday at Tim Hortons Field.

Bo Levi Mitchell, who started Hamilton’s final three regular-season games, is listed as the club’s No. 2 quarterback but Thursday head coach Orlondo Steinauer said he expects both quarterbacks to play Saturday.

Mitchell, 33, returned to action after sustaining a fractured leg July 28 against Ottawa that required surgery. He was relieved in last week’s 22-20 road loss to Montreal by rookie Taylor Powell while Shiltz took over from Mitchell against B.C. and Saskatchewan, respectively.

Injuries limited Mitchell to just six starts this season, his first with Hamilton. He signed a three-year, $1.62-million extension in January with the Ticats, who acquired his playing rights in November from the Calgary Stampeders.

The 6-2, 199-pound Mitchell completed 78-of-133 passes (58.6 per cent) for 1,031 yards with six TDs and 10 interceptions this season.

Shiltz, 30, is in his second season with Hamilton. The 6-2, 205-pound American started three (2-1) of the 11 regular-season games he appeared in this year, completing 108-of-161 passes (67.1 per cent) for 1,556 yards with seven TDs and five interceptions.

Shiltz has run 23 times for 160 yards (seven-yard average) and a TD. He began his CFL career with Montreal (2017-19, 2021) before joining the Ticats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.