Ticketmaster changes Taylor Swift ticket transfer rules amid recent cyber thefts

TORONTO — Ticketmaster is enforcing new rules around how fans transfer Taylor Swift tickets amid a surge in reported scams.

The ticket sales giant recently updated its website to say ticket transfers for Swift’s concerts can only start 72 hours before the event.

Previously, Swifties could transfer tickets between Ticketmaster accounts at any time.

Representatives for Ticketmaster confirmed the rule but did not respond to questions about the reason for the change.

It comes after a spike in reported hacks to Ticketmaster accounts that have affected Swift’s Canadian fans, as well as ticket holders for other events operated by the company.

Some customers posted on social media that concert tickets they purchased months ago were suddenly transferred from their Ticketmaster accounts without their authorization.

The company said in a statement it is working to “restore fans’ tickets.”

“The top way fans can protect themselves is setting a strong unique password for all accounts – especially for their personal email which is where we often see security issues originate,” it wrote.

“Scammers are looking for new cheats across every industry, and tickets will always be a target because they are valuable, so Ticketmaster is constantly investing in new security enhancements to safeguard fans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.