Ticketmaster changes Taylor Swift ticket transfer rules amid recent cyber thefts

October 7, 2024 at 19 h 49 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ticketmaster changes Taylor Swift ticket transfer rules amid recent cyber thefts

TORONTO — Ticketmaster is enforcing new rules around how fans transfer Taylor Swift tickets amid a surge in reported scams.

The ticket sales giant recently updated its website to say ticket transfers for Swift’s concerts can only start 72 hours before the event.

Previously, Swifties could transfer tickets between Ticketmaster accounts at any time.

Representatives for Ticketmaster confirmed the rule but did not respond to questions about the reason for the change.

It comes after a spike in reported hacks to Ticketmaster accounts that have affected Swift’s Canadian fans, as well as ticket holders for other events operated by the company.

Some customers posted on social media that concert tickets they purchased months ago were suddenly transferred from their Ticketmaster accounts without their authorization.

The company said in a statement it is working to “restore fans’ tickets.”

“The top way fans can protect themselves is setting a strong unique password for all accounts – especially for their personal email which is where we often see security issues originate,” it wrote.

“Scammers are looking for new cheats across every industry, and tickets will always be a target because they are valuable, so Ticketmaster is constantly investing in new security enhancements to safeguard fans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Kenneth Law’s lawyers apply to intervene as Ontario seeks urgent Supreme Court ruling
Ontario News

Kenneth Law’s lawyers apply to intervene as Ontario seeks urgent Supreme Court ruling

Lawyers for a man accused of selling poison online to people who later used it to take their own lives…