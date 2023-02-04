Tiger-Cats OL Colin Kelly suspended for drug policy violation

February 4, 2023 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on February 3, 2023
The Canadian Press
Tiger-Cats OL Colin Kelly suspended for drug policy violation

TORONTO — The CFL has handed Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Colin Kelly a two-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

The league says Kelly tested positive for the banned substances GHRP-2 and GHRP-2 1-3 acid, both of which are linked to a growth hormone that stimulates appetite.

It is Kelly’s first violation of the policy.

The CFL’s rules say suspended players cannot play in regular season or post-season games, but clubs can determine whether or not players participate in other team activities, including training camp, practices, meetings and pre-season games.

Kelly, a 33-year-old Oregon State product, appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats last season.

He’s played seven seasons in the CFL, with stints in Ottawa, Edmonton and Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.

