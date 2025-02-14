Tiger-Cats sign star lineman Casey Sayles to extension through 2026 CFL season

HAMILTON — American defensive lineman Casey Sayles has signed a contract extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats through the 2026 CFL season, the team announced Friday.

The 29-year-old suited up in 17 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, leading the team with seven quarterback sacks while adding 37 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery.

He was a CFL all-star in 2023 after registering 50 defensive tackles, seven sacks and five tackles for loss.

The six-foot-three, 290-pound lineman from Omaha, Neb., has suited up in 66 games over his four CFL seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2023-24) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22).

He has registered 151 defensive tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns and 25 sacks over his career.

Sayles had stints in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2018, 19) and Los Angeles Rams (2017) before coming north.

“Casey has been an integral part of our defence over the past two seasons,” Ticats general manager Ted Goveia said in a release. “His leadership and work ethic set the standard for the rest of the locker room and his commitment to the Hamilton community speaks volumes. We’re looking forward to seeing him remain a foundational part of our defensive line in the years ahead.:

—

Stampeders re-sign quarterback Logan Bonner

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American quarterback Logan Bonner.

Bonner has appeared in 17 regular-season games over two seasons in Calgary, largely in a backup role.

He started one game in 2024 and completed 21 of 36 passes for 284 yards. For his career, Bonner has 29 completions on 50 attempts and 378 passing yards.

Bonner, from Rowlett, Texas, will likely compete with former NFL and XFL player P.J. Walker for a backup role behind veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.