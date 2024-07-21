Tigers RHP Reese Olson leaves game against Blue Jays after two innings because of sore shoulder

The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Reese Olson left his start against the Blue Jays after two innings Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.

Olson used double-play grounders to strand runners in each of his two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and walked two. He threw 30 pitches, 16 strikes.

Right-hander Alex Faedo replaced Olson in the third.

Olson was seeking his fourth straight win. He won back-to-back starts over Cincinnati and Cleveland before the All-Star break and beat the White Sox on June 23. He began the year 0-5 in his first nine starts.

Olson, 24, is in his second big league season, both with the Tigers. He came in 4-8 with a 3.30 ERA in 18 starts.

