Tilray Brands reports net loss of US$65.8 million in most recent quarter

October 7, 2022 at 12 h 25 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Tilray Brands reports net loss of US$65.8 million in most recent quarter

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Tilray Brands Inc. posted a net loss in its latest quarter, amid market disruption and macroeconomic challenges.

The cannabis company reported a net loss of US$65.8 million in its first quarter, compared with a net loss of US$34.6 million in the same period last year.

Tilray says its basic and diluted net loss amounted to 13 cents per share, compared with a net loss of eight cents per share in the year prior.

Revenue for the three months ended Aug. 31 was US$153.2 million, compared with US$168.0 million in 2021. 

Tilray chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon says the company’s results in the first quarter reflect successful realignment of the business to maximize revenue and market share gains.

He says the company optimized its performance in the quarter through ambitious and expanded cost savings across the platform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TLRY)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Colts display offensive balance in 5-2 victory over IceDogs

BARRIE, Ont. — In an impressive display of offensive balance, the Barrie Colts had five different players…

Ontario News

Nature’s Best, Zavat Chala mozzarella and cheddar cheeses recalled: Listeria risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of mozzarella and cheddar cheese…