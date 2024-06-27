Tilray launches new non-alcoholic drink brand Runner’s High Brewing Co.

TORONTO — Tilray Brands Inc. says it’s launching a new brand of premium non-alcoholic beverages.

The Canadian cannabis company says the new brand is named Runner’s High Brewing Co.

It is meant to appeal to those who want beer, but not the buzz that often comes with alcoholic drinks.

The first three Runner’s High beers come in dark chocolate, raspberry and golden wheat flavours.

Runner’s High will make its debut at the 10-kilometre Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta next week.

Tilray has spent the last few years diversifying its business away from cannabis and now owns at least 14 beverage brands, including Shock Top, Breckenridge Distillery and Sweetwater Brewing Co.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TLRY)