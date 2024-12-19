Tim Hortons Field to be rebranded when 10-year naming rights agreement ends

December 18, 2024 at 19 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Tim Hortons Field to be rebranded when 10-year naming rights agreement ends

HAMILTON — The home of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats will soon have a new name.

Hamilton Sports Group announced Wednesday that Tim Hortons Field, the stadium where the Ticats and Forge FC of soccer’s Canadian Premier League play, will be rebranded with a new sponsor after a 10-year naming rights agreement with the restaurant chain runs out at the end of the year.

A new sponsor was not disclosed in Wednesday’s announcement.

Tim Hortons Field, which is owned by the City of Hamilton and operated by Hamilton Sports Group, opened in 2014 on the site of the TIcats’ longtime former home, Ivor Wynne Stadium.

Tim Hortons, which opened its first location blocks away from Ivor Wynne, purchased the naming rights for the $145.7-million facility in 2013.

The Stadium hosted Grey Cup games in 2023 and 2021, Vanier Cup games in 2016 and 2017, the CPL’s inaugural match on April 27, 2019, Canada’s 2-0 win over the United States in World Cup qualifying on Jan. 30, 2022, and the NHL’s outdoor Heritage Classic game between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs on March 13, 2022, over its first decade of operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec.18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

MacKenzie Scott gives rare third gift to medical debt relief group
Ontario News

MacKenzie Scott gives rare third gift to medical debt relief group

MacKenzie Scott continues to make medical debt relief a priority in her mysterious giving. …