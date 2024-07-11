Tim Hortons musical ‘The Last Timbit’ to stream on Crave in August

TORONTO — “The Last Timbit” is rolling off the stage and onto the small screen.

The Tim Hortons-sponsored musical that had a short run in Toronto last month is set to hit Crave on Aug. 12.

Tim Hortons says the musical was filmed for Crave during the limited run at the Elgin Theatre.

The coffee-and-doughnuts chain commissioned the production to advertise its 60th anniversary.

It’s based on the true story of a group of people stranded in a Tim Hortons during a blizzard in Sarnia, Ont., in 2010.

The company tapped Broadway elite to create the show, including Michael Rubinoff, an originating producer of “Come From Away,” and actress Chilina Kennedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

