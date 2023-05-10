Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year

TORONTO — Tim Hortons says the coffee and doughnut chain has signed a deal to open locations in South Korea starting later this year.

The company says it has signed a master franchise agreement with BKR Co. Ltd.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

BKR is the company that operates Burger King, which is also owned by Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc., in South Korea.

Tim Hortons has about 5,600 restaurants across 15 countries.

In addition to Tim Hortons and Burger King, Restaurant Brands’ other banners include Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.

