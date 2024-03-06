Timothy Garton Ash wins Lionel Gelber Prize for book on modern European history

March 6, 2024 at 15 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Timothy Garton Ash wins Lionel Gelber Prize for book on modern European history

TORONTO — A modern history of eastern and central Europe has won this year’s $50,000 Lionel Gelber Prize

Jurors awarded the prize to Oxford University professor Timothy Garton Ash, for his book “Homelands: A Personal History of Europe.”

The book charts Europe’s recent history, including Garton Ash’s firsthand accounts of course-changing events.

Presented by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs, the Lionel Gelber Prize is handed out annually to the world’s top English non-fiction book on international affairs.

This year’s short list also included Canadian scholar Wendy Wong’s “We, the Data: Human rights in the digital age” and “Seven Crashes: The economic crises that shaped globalization” by Harold James.

Also nominated were “Underground Empire: How America weaponized the world economy” by Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman, and “Power and Progress: Our 1,000-year struggle over technology and prosperity” by Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Pelicans star Williamson says he’ll enter dunk contest if he makes All-Star team

TORONTO (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said he’ll enter the NBA dunk contest on…

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl undergoes finger surgery
Ontario News

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl undergoes finger surgery

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl has underdone surgery to repair a torn finger ligament in his left hand. The Raptors announced…