Tkachuk, Stützle and Gaudette score two goals each as the Senators beat the Blues 8-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette each scored two goals as the Ottawa Senators beat the St. Louis Blues 8-1 on Tuesday night.

The game was delayed 30 minutes due to power outage at the Canadian Tire Centre, but the Senators offense came out fully charged after that.

Josh Norris scored a minute into the game, while Noah Gregor added another just three minutes later before Stützle — who snapped a six-game goalless drought — added his first of the game.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves to record his second victory of the season.

The Senators chased Blues’ starting goalie Joel Hofer after he let in five goals — including back-to-back power-play efforts from Tkachuk in the second period — on 21 shots.

Jordan Binnington allowed three goals in relief.

The Blues finally got on the board with a power-play goal from Dylan Holloway at 9:04 of the third period.

It was the second time in 15 days the Senators scored eight goals, after an 8-7 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis has surrendered 13 goals over two games after a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Senators: The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders led by a four-point night from Stützle, who has now recorded an assist in a career-high five games.

Key moment

Norris scored his fourth goal of the season with a nifty backhand 1:04 into the game after a cross-ice feed from Claude Giroux. Giroux extended his point streak to seven games.

Key stat

Zack Ostapchuk notched his first NHL point, recording an assist on Gregor’s first-period goal. Tuesday marked Ostapchuk’s eighth career NHL game.

Up next

The Blues visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The Senators visit the New York Rangers on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl