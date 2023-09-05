TMU suspends men’s soccer team, investigating alleged ‘concerning behaviour’

September 4, 2023 at 22 h 31 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto Metropolitan University has suspended its men’s soccer team and is investigating it for what it describes as “serious and concerning behaviour.”

The school issued a statement saying it had received a report about the unspecified conduct and the team would be suspended until “further notice.”

TMU already forfeited two road games.

The team was scheduled to play against Laurentian on Saturday and Nipissing on Sunday.

A spokesperson said the school “cannot confirm any other details, including the nature of the allegations, as an investigation is underway.”

Among the details that could not be confirmed was a report in the Eyeopener, one of the school’s student newspapers, alleging the behaviour was tied to hazing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.

