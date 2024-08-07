TMX Group buys news release distribution service Newsfile

August 7, 2024 at 15 h 19 min
The Canadian Press
TMX Group buys news release distribution service Newsfile

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says it has acquired news release distribution service Newsfile Corp.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

TMX says the deal bolsters its capital formation business as it continues to expand its offerings beyond listings.

Newsfile offers news release distribution as well as regulatory filing services.

The company was established in 1997 and serves over 2,500 public and private clients.

TMX Group is the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the TSX Alpha Exchange and other businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

