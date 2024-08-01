TMX Group earnings rise to $100 million in second quarter, revenues also higher

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says it earned $100 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $97.3 million during the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange totalled $367.1 million, up from $306.2 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share were 36 cents, up from 35 cents last year.

Recent areas of expansion helped drive revenues in the first half of the year higher, says CEO John McKenzie.

At the end of last year, TMX announced it signed a deal to buy the 78 per cent stake in VettaFi Holdings LLC that it did not already own.

Chief financial officer David Arnold says in the second quarter TMX continued to make progress in its deleveraging plan and in integrating VettaFi.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

