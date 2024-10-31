TMX Group Ltd. earns $82.7 million in third quarter, revenue rises 23 per cent

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says it earned $82.7 million in its third quarter, slightly down from $85.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange totalled $353.8 million.

That’s up 23 per cent from $287.3 million during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were 30 cents, down from 31 cents a year earlier.

CEO John McKenzie says the company has delivered three consecutive quarters of organic revenue growth.

He says positive momentum in high-growth areas of the business coupled with strong performance in more traditional markets were partially offset by challenging capital-raising conditions.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)