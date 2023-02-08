TMX Group proposes to split shares on a five-for-one basis

February 8, 2023 at 13 h 08 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. is proposing to split its shares on a five-for-one basis.

The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it believes the split may encourage greater liquidity for its shares.

Shares in the company closed at $133.46 on Tuesday.

The company says its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve the split at its next annual and special meeting set for May 2.

It says further details will be disclosed in the management information circular ahead of the meeting.

The split is also subject to approval from Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

