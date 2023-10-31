TMX Group reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by higher revenue, partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.

The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange says its earned net income attributable to equity holders totalled $85.3 million or 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result was up from a profit of $81.0 million or 29 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $287.3 million, up from $266.8 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, TMX Group says it earned 35 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 34 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The adjusted profit matched the average analyst estimate compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv, while the average forecast for revenue had been for $292.6 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)