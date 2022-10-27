TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue

October 26, 2022 at 22 h 59 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue

TORONTO — TMX Group Inc. saw its revenue and earnings go up in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year and announcing a dividend of 83 cents per common share Wednesday.

The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says its net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $81 million or $1.45 per diluted share, up from $76.9 million or $1.36 per share in the third quarter last year.

Revenue was also up year over year at $269.3 million, up 16 per cent compared to $231.3 million.

Toronto-based TMX says a contributor to the increase in net income was Box Holdings Group LLC, an all-electronic equity options market of which TMX Group obtained voting control in January.  

TMX chief financial officer David Arnold said the company managed to keep operating expense increases for the business, excluding Box and AST Canada, well below the Canadian inflation rate.

The company acquired AST Canada in August 2021. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Raptors president Ujiri fined US$35k after incident with official in game in Miami

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined US$35,000 for approaching the scorer's table and…

Association of Municipalities of Ontario worries about housing bill impact
Ontario News

Association of Municipalities of Ontario worries about housing bill impact

TORONTO — Ontario municipalities are concerned that parts of the province's new housing legislation…