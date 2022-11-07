TMX Group signs deal to buy Boston-based Wall Street Horizon

November 7, 2022 at 17 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Boston-based Wall Street Horizon Inc. (WSH), a provider of corporate event data.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

WSH provides traders, portfolio managers, academics and others with corporate event information, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a variety of investor-related conferences.

It covers 9,000 publicly traded companies around the world.

In a news release, TMX Group chief operating officer Jay Rajarathinam says the acquisition is an important step for TMX Datalinx as the company works to expand and improve the content it provides to clients.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

