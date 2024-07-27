Toddler found dead in Mississauga, Ont., after being reported missing a day earlier

July 27, 2024 at 2 h 27 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toddler found dead in Mississauga, Ont., after being reported missing a day earlier

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A toddler reported missing west of Toronto on Thursday has been found dead.

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was found in a creek in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the boy was last seen early Thursday evening in Erindale Park.

Police say Zaid was at the park with his parents when he went missing.

They say his body was found near a dam where recent rain had caused debris to collect.

No foul play is suspected, and the coroner is determining cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Clement plays hero as Jays trip Rangers 6-5, fans salute Kikuchi
Ontario News

Clement plays hero as Jays trip Rangers 6-5, fans salute Kikuchi

TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi failed to save his best for his last outing in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform,…