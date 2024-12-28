Top Canadian defensive prospect Matthew Schaefer out for rest of world juniors

December 28, 2024 at 16 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canadian defenceman Matthew Schaefer will miss the rest of the world junior hockey championship.

Schaefer was injured early in the first period of Canada’s 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia last night after he crashed into the net.

It appeared that he hurt his left shoulder in the collision with Latvia’s net on a rush.

The 17-year-old had a goal and an assist in Canada’s 4-0 win over Finland on Thursday in the tournament opener for both teams.

Schaefer is projected to be one of the top picks in next summer’s NHL draft along with forwards Porter Martone, James Hagens and Michael Misa.

The Stoney Creek, Ont., native has seven goals and 15 assists in 17 games for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.

