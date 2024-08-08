Top court nixes Jordan Peterson’s appeal of professional college’s remedial orders

August 8, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on August 8, 2024
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada’s top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson’s legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.

The author and former University of Toronto professor has not had an active clinical practice since 2017 but remains a member of the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

In 2022, the professional body reviewed Peterson’s social-media conduct after hearing concerns about whether his posts met its standards.

It determined that online comments appeared degrading, demeaning and unprofessional — and that this posed a risk to the public.

The college directed Peterson to enter into a coaching program to reflect on his approach to public statements, and said he could be accused of professional misconduct if he did not comply.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Peterson’s application for judicial review, and the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal attempt.

