Top court to review ruling that said N.B. lieutenant-governor need not be bilingual

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will review a lower court ruling that said New Brunswick’s lieutenant-governor doesn’t need to be bilingual.

In 2019, the federal government appointed Brenda Murphy, who was not fully proficient in French, as the province’s vice-regal representative.

The Acadian Society of New Brunswick challenged the appointment, arguing it violated the right to have dealings with the government in either official language.

A New Brunswick judge ruled in 2022 that the Constitution requires New Brunswick’s lieutenant-governor to be bilingual and capable of executing all required tasks in both English and French.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned that decision, saying that while it’s desirable for the province’s lieutenant-governor to be bilingual, the Constitution doesn’t require it.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for agreeing to hear the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.