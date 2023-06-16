Top Toronto mayoral candidates debate in final campaign stretch

TORONTO — Leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral byelection are attempting to establish themselves as the candidate who can defeat Olivia Chow, who has maintained a large lead in the polls as the race to lead Canada’s most populous city enters its final stretch.

Candidates from across the political spectrum are taking shots at the former NDP parliamentarian in an ongoing debate hosted by news channel CP24.

Much of the heat continues to come from ex-police chief Mark Saunders, who is repeating claims that Chow will hike property taxes by 25 per cent. City councillor Brad Bradford is estimating Chow’s hike to be slightly lower at 20 per cent.

Chow defended herself by positioning herself as a champion of the city’s renters, saying she’ll protect residents who don’t own homes or are facing renovictions.

Former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter, who released a fully costed platform earlier in the campaign trail, also accused Chow of not being transparent about her housing plans and what it will cost Torontonians.

Journalist Anthony Furey, who had not been included in a number of previous mayoral debates but has gained some traction among voters according to recent polling data, sparred directly with Chow in a segment on encampments in city parks.

Furey says he would clear park encampments and vowed to “put families and children first,” claiming the encampments are “causing lawlessness and disorder.”

Chow says moving people living in parks just shuffles them to other services like subways or libraries, and promised 24/7 respite centres and wrap-around housing supports.

Furey also promised to phase out safe-injection sites and replace them with treatment centres. Meanwhile, Chow says she would lead with a housing-first strategy, citing conversations with doctors who say drug users need mental health support, housing and other supports or they’re likely to relapse.

The byelection to replace John Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.