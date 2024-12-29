Toronto and parts of GTA bracing for heavy rain day: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning of significant amounts of rain in Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area that will make roads wet and slippery on Sunday.

The agency forecasts 20 to 44 millimetres of rain in Toronto, Guelph, Oakville, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Vaughan, Niagara Falls, Oshawa, Markham, Richmond Hill and other areas.

The rainy conditions will begin Sunday morning and will be heavy at times. It will eventually reduce to isolated showers at night.

The agency is urging people to stay away from washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts; and keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says a Flood Outlook, Watershed Conditions Statement is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Monday.

It says the combination of rainfall, above-freezing temperatures, frozen ground, ice and snow melt could create dangerous conditions near rivers or other water bodies and advises to avoid all shorelines and rivers within GTA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.