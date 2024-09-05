Toronto-area home sales decline in August, but rate cut could spur activity: board

September 5, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto-area home sales decline in August, but rate cut could spur activity: board

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in August fell from last year as average home prices edged lower.

The board says there were 4,975 homes sold in August in the Greater Toronto Area, a 5.3 per cent drop compared with the 5,251 homes sold in the same month a year earlier. Sales were up 0.6 per cent from July on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The average selling price was down 0.8 per cent compared with August 2023 at $1,074,425.

The composite benchmark price, which aims to represent typical homes, was down 4.6 per cent year-over-year.

TRREB president Jennifer Pearce predicts the Bank of Canada’s third consecutive rate cut announced Wednesday will lead to an uptick in activity from first-time buyers, including in the condo market.

New listings in August totalled 12,547, up 1.5 per cent from last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

What’s next for Singh and his broken political pact with Trudeau?
Ontario News

What’s next for Singh and his broken political pact with Trudeau?

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh may hold the key to trigger the next election now that he's axed…