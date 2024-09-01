Toronto Argonauts chase third straight Labour Day win over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — It’s an anniversary Scott Milanovich would much rather forget.

On Monday, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will host the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash. The contest will mark the 10th anniversary of the club’s first-ever game at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats opened the venue with a 13-12 Labour Day victory over the Argos, whose head coach was none other than Milanovich.

“I’ve blocked that one out of my mind,” said Milanovich, in his first season as Hamilton’s head coach. “Twelve points with (then Argos starter) Ricky Ray is not something that’s at the top of my resume, I can tell you that.”

Predictably, Milanovich has much fonder memories of his first Labour Day game in Hamilton as a CFL head coach, a 33-30 Toronto win at Ivor Wynne Stadium on Sept. 3, 2012.

“I loved old Ivor Wynne,” Milanovich said. “I do remember that first one.

“It was about 150 degrees out and the locker room was hotter than that. Being in the dugout and having people throw things at you, it’s just a great environment and I appreciate that. When you first get up here you don’t understand the importance of this rivalry until you’re in it.”

Hamilton leads the series 36-15-1 and has won nine of the last 12 matchups. However, Toronto will chase a third straight victory Monday afternoon.

And both starting quarterbacks will bring unbeaten streaks into the contest.

Chad Kelly will make a second straight start for Toronto (6-4). He led the Argos to a 41-28 Labour Day win last year and is 4-0 all-time versus the Ticats.

Bo Levi Mitchell will make his first Labour Day start for Hamilton (2-9) and first since 2019. He was 6-0 on Labour Day with Calgary.

The contest is a significant one for both teams, but arguably more so for the Ticats, who’ve lost four straight. They’re currently last in the East Division, eight points behind the third-place Argos, who’re looking for a third straight victory.

But a win would also give Hamilton the season series and Harold E. Ballard Trophy. The Ticats downed the Argos 27-24 at Tim Hortons Field on July 20.​

“We don’t talk a lot about playoffs, Grey Cup,” Milanovich said. “I never have.

“I think everybody is well aware of the situation, what it would take, all of those things. I think this week in particular because it’s Labour Day all we’re focused really on is doing our job and bringing the win back home. It’s been a couple of years.”

But Ticats safety Stavros Katsantonis also wants to bring the Ballard Trophy back home.

“It was here when I came in my rookie year (2021) and it hasn’t been back since,” he said. “So we’re looking to bring that back here.”

Hamilton’s football fans are indeed passionate and energetic. But nothing gets Ticats supporters more riled up than home games versus Toronto with Labour Day only adding to that fervour and further stirring the emotional pot.

“This is going to be my fourth Labour Classic and each year, regardless of the record, the fans are always charged up,” Katsantonis said. “I think they’re the best fans in the league and I know about 60-70 other guys in the locker room feel the same way.

“When they’re out there charged up, especially when we’re on defence, we’re just as charged up and looking to make plays for them so they stay live for us.”

Monday’s contest will be the second for Chris Jones, Hamilton’s senior defensive consultant. He took over the Ticats’ defence when co-ordinator Mark Washington was fired following the club’s 47-22 loss to Edmonton on Aug. 17.

Hamilton suffered a 26-23 defeat in Winnipeg on Aug. 23 after Zach Collaros found Kenny Lawler on a 10-yard TD strike with 19 seconds remaining. The Ticats had three interceptions in the game and held Collaros to 177 passing yards but the Bombers ran for 165 yards on 30 carries (5.5-yard average) with CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira running for 120 yards on 18 carries (6.7-yard average).

Kelly threw for 322 yards with an interception in Toronto’s 20-19 home win over Saskatchewan on Aug. 22. The Argos currently lead the CFL in rushing (116.9 yards per game).

“It’s professional football at the end of the day,” Katsantonis said. “When a new co-ordinator comes in, obviously he’s going to have things that he wants to do.

“But the great players are the ones who can transition on the fly.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.