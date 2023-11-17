Toronto Argonauts cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers named CFL’s top rookie

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers is the CFL’s outstanding rookie.

Stiggers was honoured Thursday during the CFL awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort.

Stiggers had a team-high five interceptions while registering 56 tackles in 16 regular season games.

He was a member of a Toronto defence that ranked first in interceptions (27), forced fumbles (22) and fumble recoveries (15, tied with Hamilton) and fewest big plays allowed (30).

Stiggers is the fifth Argo to win the award but first since James Wilder Jr. in 2017.

Defensive back Kai Gray of the Edmonton Elks was the other finalist.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.