Toronto Argonauts cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers named CFL’s top rookie

November 16, 2023 at 23 h 53 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Argonauts cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers named CFL’s top rookie

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers is the CFL’s outstanding rookie.

Stiggers was honoured Thursday during the CFL awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort.

Stiggers had a team-high five interceptions while registering 56 tackles in 16 regular season games.

He was a member of a Toronto defence that ranked first in interceptions (27), forced fumbles (22) and fumble recoveries (15, tied with Hamilton) and fewest big plays allowed (30).

Stiggers is the fifth Argo to win the award but first since James Wilder Jr. in 2017.

Defensive back Kai Gray of the Edmonton Elks was the other finalist.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,053.07, down…

Veltman found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Muslim family in London
Ontario News

Veltman found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Muslim family in London

WINDSOR, Ont. — With a call for Canadians to keep working to address hatred, relatives of a Muslim…