Toronto Argonauts land linebacker Jordan Williams from B.C. Lions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts acquired Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams from the B.C. Lions on Thursday.

The Lions will receive Toronto’s 2023 first-round draft pick for Williams, who was the CFL’s outstanding rookie in 2021.

The six-foot, 232-pound Williams was the first player taken in the 2020 CFL draft, but the league did not stage a season that year due to the global pandemic. Williams captured the league’s top rookie honour in 2021 after posting 92 tackles (the most ever by a first-year player), five special-teams tackles, a sack and interception.

“This trade affords us the luxury of moving back into the first-round in what is a deep draft,” Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy said in a statement. “We thank Jordan for his solid contributions to our football team these past two seasons.

“Given the quality Canadian depth we’ve stockpiled onto this roster following the last couple of drafts, we felt we were in a position to part with a very good player in exchange for a higher pick.”

Last season, Williams registered 89 tackles, seven special-teams tackles and three forced fumbles. The move makes financial sense for Toronto as Williams is on the final year of his rookie deal.

Williams, 28 is a native of North Carolina but deemed a national because his mother is Canadian.

In 2019, the Ottawa Redblacks offered Williams a practice-roster spot after he attended one of the club’s free-agent camps. But upon learning of his mother’s nationality, the club recommended Williams investigate getting into the league through the draft.

Had Williams accepted Ottawa’s invitation, he would’ve been registered with the CFL as an American and his status couldn’t have been reversed afterward.

Canadian veteran Henoc Muamba was Toronto’s starting middle linebacker last season and captured the top Canadian and Grey Cup MVP of the Argos’ 24-23 championship win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Muamba, who will turn 34 later this month, is slated to become a free agent Tuesday.

B.C. had dealt its 2023 first-round pick to Montreal last summer in a deal for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. after Canadian starter Nathan Rourke was hurt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.