Toronto Argonauts look to cement first in East with road win over Alouettes

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts can punch their ticket to the East Division final Friday night.

Toronto (10-1) can clinch first place in the East Division with a road win over the Montreal Alouettes (6-6).

That would give the Argos home-field advantage for the conference final Nov. 11.

Even if the Argos lose, they’d clinch a home playoff game Saturday if the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-3) defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-7) at Tim Hortons Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.