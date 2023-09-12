Toronto Argonauts look to cement first in East with road win over Alouettes

September 12, 2023 at 17 h 56 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Argonauts look to cement first in East with road win over Alouettes

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts can punch their ticket to the East Division final Friday night.

Toronto (10-1) can clinch first place in the East Division with a road win over the Montreal Alouettes (6-6).

That would give the Argos home-field advantage for the conference final Nov. 11.

Even if the Argos lose, they’d clinch a home playoff game Saturday if the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-3) defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-7) at Tim Hortons Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts can clinch CFL playoff spot with home win over Montreal Alouettes

TORONTO — It has been a week of mental preparation for defensive back Robertson Daniel and the Toronto…

Ouellette rushes for two TDs, Argos cement playoff berth with win over Alouettes
Ontario News

Ouellette rushes for two TDs, Argos cement playoff berth with win over Alouettes

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts' offensive line made life easy for A.J. Ouellette on Saturday afternoon. Ouellette…

Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can cement playoff spots with wins
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can cement playoff spots with wins

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first two CFL teams to secure…