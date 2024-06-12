Toronto Argonauts release veteran defensive linemen Oakman, Marion

June 11, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 40 min on June 11, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts released defensive linemen Shawn Oakman and Benoit Marion on Tuesday.

The six-foot-nine, 287-pound Oakman was in fourth season with Toronto but didn’t play in the club’s season-opening 35-27 home win over the B.C. Lions on Sunday.

Oakman, 32, appeared in 45 regular-season games with Toronto, registering 90 tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Texan was a CFL all-star in 2021 and twice an East Division selection (2021-22).

Oakman was also a member of Toronto’s Grey Cup-winning squad in 2022. He had 27 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season, helping the Argos post a CFL-best 16-2 record.

The 16 wins tied a league single-season record and were the most ever in Toronto history.

Marion, 28, a Montreal native, was also in his fourth season with the club. The six-foot-five, 250-pound Canadian had a special-teams tackle against B.C. and earned a Grey Cup ring with the club in 2022.

Marion recorded seven tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in 32 regular-season contests with the Argos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

