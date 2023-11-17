Toronto Argonauts returner Leake named CFL’s top special-teams performer

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Javon Leake of the Toronto Argonauts was named the CFL’s top special-teams performer Thursday night.

Leake was honoured during the CFL’s awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort.

The six-foot 205-pound Leake was the CFL’s top punt returner (81 for 1,216 yards, 15-yard average) with a club-record four returned for TDs, one short of the CFL record.

Leake becomes the fourth Argo to win the award but first since kicker Swayze Waters in 2014.

B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte was the finalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.