Toronto Argonauts sign American running back Kevin Brown

December 13, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 42 min on December 13, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts signed American running back Kevin Brown on Friday.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound Brown rushed for 522 yards on 101 carries in 12 games last season with the Edmonton Elks.

He added 22 catches for 138 yards before finishing the ’24 campaign on the CFL club’s practice roster.

In 2023, Brown ran for 1,141 yards and four TDs with Edmonton. He also had 28 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, 28, spent three seasons with the Elks, running for 2,149 yards (six-yard average) and five TDs.

He added 74 catches for 536 yards and a touchdown in 37 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

