Toronto Argonauts sign extension with defensive co-ordinator Corey Mace

October 13, 2023 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on October 13, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Defensive co-ordinator Corey Mace has signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts.

Mace is in his second season leading the Argonauts’ defence. Toronto tops the CFL in five defensive categories including sacks (54), interceptions (22) and turnovers (42).

“Corey is a leader, first and foremost,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He preaches accountability and is able to get the best out of his guys each and every day. He’s a great coach, a better person and we are thrilled to keep him in Toronto.”

The Argonauts also lead the league in opponent big plays allowed (20, seven fewer than second place) and lowest average opponent rush yards (79.6 per game). Toronto is second in average offensive points allowed (20.2 per game) and opponents yards/play (5.98) while ranking third in offensive touchdowns allowed (31).

Mace joined the Argonauts at the start of 2022 and has seen three of his players become East Division all-stars.

The native of Port Moody, B.C., also helped Toronto capture its 18th Grey Cup championship in November.

The three-time Grey Cup champion joined Toronto from Calgary, where he coached the defensive line from 2016-2021, winning a championship in 2018.

Before turning to coaching Mace played defensive line for the Stampeders from 2010-2015 where he would win his first Grey Cup in 2014. The University of Wyoming product was originally selected in the second round of the 2007 CFL draft by Winnipeg before signing with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, where he played from 2007-2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

